Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $216.40

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $216.40 and last traded at $216.40, with a volume of 8782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.96.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

