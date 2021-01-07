Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $275.70

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $275.70 and last traded at $275.60, with a volume of 701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $270.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

