Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMO) Trading 1.5% Higher

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMO)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.12 and last traded at $114.81. 2,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $113.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares by 748.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,779 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

