Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Vanilla Network token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $151,665.36 and $81,072.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00112936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00462572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00227523 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00055995 BTC.

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.