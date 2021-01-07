Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 302.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth $163,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.55 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.