Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Shares Up 21.8%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s share price shot up 21.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.40. 974,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 366,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Several research firms recently commented on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The company has a market cap of $100.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a negative net margin of 2,987.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

