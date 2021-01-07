Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.51. Approximately 503,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 345,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 81,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,664,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $433,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

