VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Trading 7.3% Higher

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.22. 6,993,282 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 6,018,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market cap of $779.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

