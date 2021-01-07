Venus Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Venus token can now be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00010194 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $30.33 million and $7.12 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,272.67 or 0.99821134 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00015983 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00055919 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,563,343 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

Buying and Selling Venus

