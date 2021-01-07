Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Shares Down 8%

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s share price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.61. Approximately 1,524,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 719,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

VNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.67.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Veoneer by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

