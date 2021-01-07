Verasity (VRA) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.27 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $643,348.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00104901 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.00315602 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000151 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

