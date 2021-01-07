Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Up 5.4%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. 2,416,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,807,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSTM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $397.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. Analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 50,000 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 218,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 5.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 15.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 105.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

