Verge (XVG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $56.08 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $257.57 million and approximately $56.08 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 108% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.07 or 0.00439908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,415,539,743 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.