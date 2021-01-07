Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Up 10.6%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares were up 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.80. Approximately 776,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 682,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Vericel alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,480.00 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth about $402,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.