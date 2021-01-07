VeriCoin Price Hits $0.0616 on Top Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $398,348.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 45.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,421.40 or 0.99764268 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015675 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002134 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055196 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,358,293 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.