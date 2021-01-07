VeriCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $355,617.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $355,617.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,173.68 or 0.99673863 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010399 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00061019 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,357,248 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.