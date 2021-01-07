VeriME (VME) 1-Day Volume Tops $145.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeriME token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00300134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00031363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.53 or 0.02742397 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012779 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME (VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

