Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Price Up 18.9%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) rose 18.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.93. Approximately 1,834,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 944,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

VERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $885.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Veritone by 538.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Veritone by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter worth about $117,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

