VerusCoin Trading 19.2% Higher This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $23.02 million and approximately $67,125.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00110080 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.00448542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00224380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00055713 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,095,257 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

VerusCoin Coin Trading

VerusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.