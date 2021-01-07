Viacoin Market Capitalization Reaches $7.26 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $202,050.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00421785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,873 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars.

