Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $485,000.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,214,913. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vicor stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,708. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,538,000 after purchasing an additional 238,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,883,000 after buying an additional 483,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,761,000 after buying an additional 18,212 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 20,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

