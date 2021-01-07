Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $485,000.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,214,913. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Vicor stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,708. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.19 and a beta of 0.80.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.
About Vicor
Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
