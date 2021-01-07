VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEZ) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEZ) rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.27 and last traded at $27.27. Approximately 977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01.

