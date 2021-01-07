VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Stock Price Up 0.7%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.94. Approximately 447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 34,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

