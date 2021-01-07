VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Shares Up 0.3%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.73 and last traded at $48.58. 32,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 14,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%.

