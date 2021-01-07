VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Trading Up 0.4%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.42 and last traded at $53.11. Approximately 122,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 71,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.469 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.54% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

