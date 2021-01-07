Vid Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Vid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vid has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Vid has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $35,679.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vid alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00024347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00109628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.51 or 0.00445206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00239859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00053242 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,573,740 tokens. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.