Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:VBND) Shares Down 0.5%

Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:VBND)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.44 and last traded at $51.57. 21,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 26,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.82.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF stock. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:VBND) by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

