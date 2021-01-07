Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Trading Up 1.1%

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $36.60. 23,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 62,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

