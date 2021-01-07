VideoCoin Achieves Market Cap of $7.30 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $166,169.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 172.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

