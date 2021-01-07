VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $28.43 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.00299909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00030781 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,068.18 or 0.02744608 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012739 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

