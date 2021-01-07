ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ViewRay in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.74). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ViewRay’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ViewRay by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ViewRay by 491.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ViewRay by 221.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

