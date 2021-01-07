ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Price Down 16%

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) fell 16% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $6.09. 4,647,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 11,174,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRAY. ValuEngine cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ViewRay by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

