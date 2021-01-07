VIG (VIG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,030.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. One VIG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $879,497.17 and approximately $4,030.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,380.39 or 0.99494271 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016250 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.21 or 0.00259787 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.43 or 0.00452175 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00138780 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002397 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00039765 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,099,720 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

VIG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

