Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.12. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 119,596 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Viking Energy Group alerts:

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a positive return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 15.91%.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.