Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.82

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.82 and last traded at C$16.23, with a volume of 595112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.01.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -344.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$57.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$1,723,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,259,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$124,077,688.60. Also, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total value of C$162,803.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at C$364,800.48. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,400 shares of company stock worth $3,325,784.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

