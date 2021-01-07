Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.82

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.82 and last traded at C$16.23, with a volume of 595112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.01.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -344.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00.
In other news, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$1,723,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,259,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$124,077,688.60. Also, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total value of C$162,803.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at C$364,800.48. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,400 shares of company stock worth $3,325,784.
Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
