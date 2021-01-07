VINchain Price Tops $0.0033 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, VINchain has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $77,036.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00107946 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.46 or 0.00440922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00229558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00051211 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain launched on November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

