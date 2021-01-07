Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s share price rose 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 467,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 335,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The company has a market cap of $19.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42.

About Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels.

