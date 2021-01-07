Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Trading 6% Higher

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s share price traded up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.84. 708,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,005,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

