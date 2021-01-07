Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 251.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Visa by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.81. 10,960,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,838,627. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.90. The company has a market capitalization of $416.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.73.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

