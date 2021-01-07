VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Trading Up 8.1%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) was up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 3,193,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,007,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTGN shares. Aegis started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $311.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of VistaGen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

