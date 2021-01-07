Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.81

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.81 and traded as high as $32.62. Vivendi shares last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 21,102 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

