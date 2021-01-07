Vodi X Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Vodi X has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vodi X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Vodi X has a market cap of $273,910.20 and $231.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00112936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00462572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00227523 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00055995 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X's total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 tokens. The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX . The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX

Vodi X Token Trading

Vodi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

