VouchForMe (IPL) Price Tops $0.0005

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 47.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 61.7% against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $132,126.28 and approximately $2,562.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00025791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00114970 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.00468813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00049818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00231329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00056538 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinbe, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

