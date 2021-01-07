voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Shares Gap Up to $10.13

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $11.24. voxeljet shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 763 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.65.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 67.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.03%.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

