Voya Financial, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VOYA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

In related news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Voya Financial by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

