Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $61.01 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 2,380.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

