Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.
VOYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.
NYSE:VOYA opened at $61.01 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50.
In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 2,380.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
