Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading Up 6.6%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) was up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 1,692,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,252,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VUZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vuzix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vuzix by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

