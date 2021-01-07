Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.70

Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.70 and last traded at $81.07, with a volume of 16766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. BidaskClub lowered Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Melius began coverage on Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wabtec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 25,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,861,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,166.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $19,159,885. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 152,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 564.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 107,071 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile (NYSE:WAB)

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

