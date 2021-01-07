Wagerr Price Tops $0.0463 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and $36,568.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006122 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,477,727 coins and its circulating supply is 196,098,113 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

