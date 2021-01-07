Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Trading 6.9% Higher

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s stock price rose 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 411,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 136,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Wah Fu Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

